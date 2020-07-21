(CNBC) Stock futures were flat in overnight trading on Monday after a strong performance in technology shares pushed the S&P 500 in positive territory for the year. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped about 10 points, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed.The overnight action followed a strong performance in technology shares that pushed the Nasdaq up 2.5%. Amazon led the gains in popular tech names with a 7.9% jump on Monday, its best day since December 2018.
Stock futures hold steady in overnight trading after a strong tech rally on Wall Street
