(CNBC) U.S. stock futures slipped early Friday morning after broad declines in the major tech names pushed the major averages lower during regular trading.Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 106 points. Futures also pointed to declines at the open for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures.Tensions between the U.S. and China worsened on Friday during Asia hours. China ordered the closure of a U.S. consulate in Chengdu, retaliating after Washington shut the Chinese consulate in Houston earlier this week.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Stock futures are flat after Thursday’s sharp sell-off
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.