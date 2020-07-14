(Opalesque) Dallas-based alternatives manager founded on the principles of conscious capitalism, Satori Capital has agreed to back compatriot investment firm Mountain Cove Capital Management. Satori, a multi-strategy firm with more than $1 billion in assets under management, committed to investing $10 million in Mountain Cove as part of its Satori XL Partnership Program, which forms strategic acceleration partnerships with talented emerging investment managers that typically have at least a three-year track record and less than $100 million of AUM.
Satori Capital buys into hedge fund manager Mountain Cove Capital Management
