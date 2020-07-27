(CNBC) In the first 45 days of 2020, the SEC issued two proposals that, together, describe a new frontier of equity market structure that would profoundly change how U.S. equity markets function. The proposals would change nearly every rule of Regulation NMS, touching every quote and trade, every individual and institutional investor, every broker, dealer and market maker, every market data vendor and consumer, and every execution venue.
New SEC proposals could profoundly transform US equity markets
