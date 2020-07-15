(CNBC) Moderna’s shares soared after the company said its potential vaccine to prevent Covid-19 produced a “robust” immune response in all 45 patients in its early stage human trial, according to newly released data published Tuesday evening in the peer-reviewed New England Journal of Medicine. Moderna’s stock rose more than 16% in after-hours trading on the news.
Moderna shares jump as much as 16% after company says its coronavirus vaccine trial produced 'robust' immune response
