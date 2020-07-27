Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Mnuchin says GOP coronavirus relief plan ready as unemployment boost runs out — ‘We can move very quickly’

July 27, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Sunday said Republicans have now finalized their latest piece of coronavirus relief legislation, worth about $1 trillion, and intend to introduce it Monday. “We do have an entire plan,” Mnuchin said on “Fox News Sunday.” “The [Trump] administration and the Senate Republicans are completely on the same page,” he said after delays in rolling out the plan last week.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply