(CNBC) Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Sunday said Republicans have now finalized their latest piece of coronavirus relief legislation, worth about $1 trillion, and intend to introduce it Monday. “We do have an entire plan,” Mnuchin said on “Fox News Sunday.” “The [Trump] administration and the Senate Republicans are completely on the same page,” he said after delays in rolling out the plan last week.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Mnuchin says GOP coronavirus relief plan ready as unemployment boost runs out — ‘We can move very quickly’
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.