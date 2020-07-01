(Opalesque) Hedge Funds slipped from positive to neutral marketing sentiment reflecting the general trend across the whole financial sector, said a study. A ProFundCom sentiment analysis across the main financial sectors in June 2020 said that the biggest winner was Investment Banking that moved into neutral sentiment territory from being negative in the previous month.The biggest losers were Wealth Managers and Private Banks as well as Asset Management.
Marketing Sentiment Analysis: Hedge Funds slip from positive to neutral sentiment
