(Opalesque) British hedge fund manager Man Group recorded an 8% fall in assets in the first six months of 2020 as the new coronavirus pandemic dragged down performance by $5.4 billion. Man Group’s total assets under management at the end of June fell to $108.3 billion from $117.7 billion on December 31. Negative investment performance of $5.4 billion (H1 2019: positive $6.8 billion).
Man Group assets fall 8% amid ‘challenging time’
