(Opalesque) Man Group, the active investment management firm, today announces the appointment of the AMCS Group as its third party distribution partner focused on the US offshore and Latin American wealth markets.The appointment, which follows a robust selection and due diligence process, marks Man Group’s first partnership in the US offshore space, and complements the firm’s existing and well-established third-party distribution model, which it has employed in Latin America for over 20 years.
Man Group announces distribution partnership with the AMCS Group
