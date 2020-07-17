(CNBC) Macquarie Group’s Gareth Berry told CNBC on Friday: “The U.S. dollar was meant to be a safe-haven currency … But we have had episodes in the past where the dollar has weakened around political events in the U.S. … It’s rare but happens from time to time.” Berry cited two previous occasions where this happened — during the 2011 debt ceiling crisis in the U.S. as well as the 2016 election. The Japanese yen and euro could serve as key alternatives to the dollar.

To read this article: