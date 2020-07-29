(CNBC) Eastman Kodak soared on Tuesday after President Donald Trump announced a deal to work with the photography pioneer to produce ingredients in generic drugs in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Shares of Kodak soared more than 60% in extended trading. The stock more than tripled during Tuesday’s regular trading for its best day ever after the U.S. government awarded the company a $765 million loan to start producing drug ingredients under the Defense Production Act, the first of its kind.
Kodak soars another 60% after Trump announces deal to manufacture generic drug ingredients
