(Opalesque) Private-equity giant KKR agreed to acquire retirement and life insurance company Global Atlantic Financial Group for roughly $4.4 billion. According to the New York-based PE firm said it would pay the amount of Global Atlantic’s book value as of the deal’s closing, through a combination of cash, proceeds from potential minority co-investors and debt or equity. The deal is expected to close in early 2021.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
KKR to buy Global Atlantic for $4.4bn
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.