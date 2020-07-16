(CNBC) Retail sales in June are expected to have gained 5.2% as the economy reopened, but sales could have trailed off towards the end of the month as the virus outbreak worsened. According to Dow Jones, economists expect sales rose 5% when excluding vehicle sales. May sales jumped by a surprising 17.4%, and 17.2% excluding automobiles, as states first reopened their economies.
June retail sales should be strong from a pickup in spending before new virus outbreak slowed activity
