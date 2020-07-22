(CNBC) Jeff Bezos had a pretty lucrative day. The billionaire Amazon CEO set a record when his net worth jumped by $13 billion in just one day, on Monday, according to Bloomberg. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index put Bezos’ estimated net worth at $189.3 billion at the end of Monday. Bezos, who is the world’s wealthiest man according to both Bloomberg and Forbes, experienced the huge one-day spike in his net worth after Amazon stock surged during the day, thanks to a positive Wall Street forecast.
Jeff Bezos added $13 billion to his net worth in one day—and that’s a record
