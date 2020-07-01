(Marketwatch) Our call of the day advises sticking with the winners for the rest of the year. “We believe that the U.S will remain the relative regional outperformer and that the style leadership will firmly return to tech and defensives, post the tactical value rally seen in [second half] of May and [first half] of June,” says Mislav Matejka and a team of strategists at JPMorgan Casenove.
J.P. Morgan is betting these sectors will dominate as an uncertain second-half of the year looms
