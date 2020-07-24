(CNBC) Intel warned investors in April that its gross margin would dip significantly in the second quarter as the chipmaker prepared to launch a faster processor. But the company still missed its forecast for Q2, reporting its lowest margin in 11 years. Intel said on Thursday that its gross margin, or the percentage of revenue left after subtracting the costs of goods sold, dropped to 53.3% in the period from 59.8% a year earlier.

To read this article: