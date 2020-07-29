(CNBC) A second round of $1,200 stimulus checks could be coming, thanks to Senate Republicans’ new stimulus proposal.The terms of the new payments were outlined in the HEALS Act introduced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Monday. Democrats also called for another round of $1,200 payments in their HEROES Act that was passed by the House in May.
How the $1,200 stimulus checks in the HEALS Act could differ from the first payments
