(CNBC) The Nasdaq’s sputtering rally could be put to its biggest test yet, as tech bellwether Apple and other stalwarts of the tech rally report earnings. Early in the week, Republicans will unveil their stimulus package proposal, which will then be debated as enhanced unemployment benefits expired over the weekend. The Federal Reserve also meets on and is likely to discuss other steps it can take. It’s not likely, however, to make any moves as it wraps up on Wednesday, other than to assure markets it will continue to use extraordinary programs to help the economy.

