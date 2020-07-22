(Opalesque) Hedge fund redemptions continued to decline from their COVID-19 pandemic-fueled peak of $85.6 billion in March. Net redemptions in May were $8.0 billion, 0.3% of industry assets, according to the Barclay Fund Flow Indicator published by BarclayHedge, a division of Backstop Solutions. In spite of the redemptions, the hedge fund industry continued to grow. Assets under management rose to $3.04 trillion, up from $2.99 trillion a month earlier based on trading profits of $49.9 billion in May.
Hedge funds see May outflows of $8bn
