(Hedgeweek) Hedge funds have emerged as the top pick among asset allocators heading into the second half of 2020, outflanking other products such as private equity and real estate as investors’ asset-class-of-choice, according to new data from Credit Suisse, which showed hedge funds have met or exceeded the expectations of some two-thirds of investors so far in 2020.
Hedge funds now top choice among investors, as appetite soars in 2020
