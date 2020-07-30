(Opalesque) Hedge funds returned 11.48% in Q2 2020, the highest gains since 2009, following losses of 10.63% in Q1, said Preqin. According to the report, hedge funds have broken even for H1 2020, with YTD returns hitting -0.37% as of the end of June. Hedge fund launches remain timid as the quarter saw just 59 funds launched, a decrease from Q1 2020 when 182 were incepted.
