(Opalesque) Varied returns among largest managers highlight hedge fund performance, said eVestment. Hedge funds gained an average of +2.07% in June bringing YTD average returns to -3.37%. According to the report, roughly 40% of the industry is producing positive results in 2020, with the average gain +9.12% while the average decline is -10.85%.
