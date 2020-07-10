(Opalesque) Hedge funds advanced in June for the third consecutive month, concluding a volatile 1H20 defined by a steep 1Q global equity market decline driven by the global coronavirus pandemic followed by a mixed 2Q recovery despite ongoing virus concerns and challenges, said according to Hedge Fund Research Inc. The investable HFRI 500 Fund Weighted Composite Index gained +1.5% in June, driven by advances in Equity Hedge and Event-Driven strategies, narrowing the 1H decline to -2.4%, and topping the decline of the DJIA by nearly 700 basis points (bps) through the first six months of the year, it said.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Hedge funds continue the positive run for the third consecutive month in June
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.