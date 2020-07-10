Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Hedge funds continue the positive run for the third consecutive month in June

July 10, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Hedge funds advanced in June for the third consecutive month, concluding a volatile 1H20 defined by a steep 1Q global equity market decline driven by the global coronavirus pandemic followed by a mixed 2Q recovery despite ongoing virus concerns and challenges, said according to Hedge Fund Research Inc. The investable HFRI 500 Fund Weighted Composite Index gained +1.5% in June, driven by advances in Equity Hedge and Event-Driven strategies, narrowing the 1H decline to -2.4%, and topping the decline of the DJIA by nearly 700 basis points (bps) through the first six months of the year, it said.

