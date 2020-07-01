(Hedgeweek)New hedge fund launches have slumped to lows not seen since the 2008 global financial crisis, while liquidations hit their
highest level since the end of 2015, according to new analysis from Hedge Fund Research.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Hedge fund liquidations outpace launches in 2020, as fees fall to record lows
(Hedgeweek)New hedge fund launches have slumped to lows not seen since the 2008 global financial crisis, while liquidations hit their
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.