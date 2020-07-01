(Opalesque) New hedge fund launches declined to a near-record low in 1Q20, as the beginning of the global coronavirus pandemic and ensuing lockdowns drove intense volatility across asset classes, steep equity market declines, and near-record lows in investor risk tolerance, according to the latest HFR Market Microstructure Report released today by HFR. New hedge fund launches totaled an estimated 84 in 1Q20, the lowest quarterly estimate since the Financial Crisis in 4Q08.
Hedge fund launches near record low in 1Q20
