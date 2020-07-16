(Opalesque) Hedge funds continued their positive ways in June, riding a continuing stock market recovery and reopening economies to a 2.04% monthly return, according to the Barclay Hedge Fund Index, compiled by BarclayHedge, a division of Backstop Solutions. By comparison, the S&P 500 Total Return Index was up 1.99% in June. Year-to-date, the hedge fund industry was down 2.71%. The S&P 500 Total Return Index was down 3.08% over the same period.
Hedge fund industry gains 2.04% in June as almost all hedge fund sectors have positive month
