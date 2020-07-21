(Opalesque) Total hedge fund assets surged in 2Q20 as the HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index® (FWC) posted the strongest quarterly performance gain since 2Q09, while outflows slowed from their 1Q pace. Total capital invested in hedge funds increased to $3.177 trillion, a record quarterly increase of $220 billion, as reported today by HFR®, the established global leader in the indexation, analysis and research of the global hedge fund industry, in the latest release of the HFR Global Hedge Fund Industry Report.
Hedge fund assets lift as market rebounds
