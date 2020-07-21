Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Hedge fund assets lift as market rebounds

July 21, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Total hedge fund assets surged in 2Q20 as the HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index® (FWC) posted the strongest quarterly performance gain since 2Q09, while outflows slowed from their 1Q pace. Total capital invested in hedge funds increased to $3.177 trillion, a record quarterly increase of $220 billion, as reported today by HFR®, the established global leader in the indexation, analysis and research of the global hedge fund industry, in the latest release of the HFR Global Hedge Fund Industry Report.

