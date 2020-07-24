(Opalesque) Hazeltree and Northern Trust Alternative Fund Services have published a report called “Weathering the 2020 Storm: Market Volatility, Location Disruption and Record Volumes.” This paper takes a closer look into what happened during the initial stages of the COVID-19 crisis and what Treasury teams were tasked with.
Hazeltree and Northern Trust analyse the impact of COVID-19 on alternative asset managers
