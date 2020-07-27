Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Half way through 2020, hedge fund investor redemptions on pace to exceed 2019 outflows

July 27, 2020

(Opalesque) Investor redemptions continued in the hedge fund industry in June, with investors pulling $16.87 billion from the industry last month, according to the just-released eVestment June 2020 Hedge Fund Asset Flows Report. Year-to-date (YTD) investor redemptions sit at $55.44 billion. If this trend continues or accelerates, full year 2020 redemptions could surpass the $102.25 billion investors pulled from the industry in 2019.

