(Opalesque) Investor redemptions continued in the hedge fund industry in June, with investors pulling $16.87 billion from the industry last month, according to the just-released eVestment June 2020 Hedge Fund Asset Flows Report. Year-to-date (YTD) investor redemptions sit at $55.44 billion. If this trend continues or accelerates, full year 2020 redemptions could surpass the $102.25 billion investors pulled from the industry in 2019.
Half way through 2020, hedge fund investor redemptions on pace to exceed 2019 outflows
