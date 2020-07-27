(CNBC) It’s the question that’s been on everyone’s minds: Will there be a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks? The answer is likely yes, based on a proposal introduced on Monday by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. The measure includes new $1,200 stimulus payments, with similar terms to the last set of checks.
GOP propose a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks. Mnuchin wants to finalize legislation by July 31
