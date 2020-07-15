(CNBC) The Chinese yuan is set to see a sizable appreciation against the greenback in the next 12 months, according to Zach Pandl, co-head of global foreign exchange, rates and emerging market strategy at Goldman Sachs. Pandl forecasts the Chinese currency could hit 6.70 per dollar in the next 12 months, “primarily through the health of the Chinese economy.”
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Goldman Sachs sees the Chinese yuan strengthening to 6.70 against the dollar in the next 12 months
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.