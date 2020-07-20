(Hedgeweek) BlueBay Asset Management, the London-based fixed income and emerging markets manager, is warning the recent uptick in economic activity could give way to “a more difficult backdrop” in August, as the future direction of the global economy continues to hinge heavily on developments surrounding a potential coronavirus vaccine.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
“From hope to worry”: Positive market movements still hinge on vaccine progress, says BlueBay
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.