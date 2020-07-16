(HedgeWeek) By Xavier Parain CEO, FundRock Management Company – The impact of Covid-19 has altered the mechanics of almost every profession, and the fund management is no different. Here are four things that we have learned about the way that fund managers have mitigated systemic risk during the crisis and slowed the spread of market contagion.
Four things Covid-19 has taught us about the resilience of the fund management industry
