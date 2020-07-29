(Marketwatch) Even for a market known to fall asleep over the summer, trading in the Treasury has gone quiet as the Federal Reserve asserts its intent to keep interest rates at zero for a long time. The potential for interest rates to move anytime soon looks increasingly diminished as analysts warn it may take several years for economic activity to mount a full recovery to pre-coronavirus levels. That has discouraged speculation in the world’s biggest bond market, with more traders complaining that the chance to make profits on swings in government bond yields have waned.
Fed puts $18 trillion U.S. government bond market under lockdown
