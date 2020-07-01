(Opalesque)The balance of risks has slightly deteriorated on the back of mounting concerns over renewed Covid-19 infections in southern U.S. states. However, data releases continued to surprise on the upside, both in the U.S. and the EMU. U.S. banks rallied on additional softening of the Volcker rule. According to Lyxor, the cyclical rally is losing steam, but the positive market performance continued to provide a tailwind to the more directional strategies, including L/S Diversified and Special Situations strategies.

To read this article: