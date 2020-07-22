(CNBC) Retail trading sustained record volumes during the second quarter, as stocks roared back from the depths of the coronavirus market rout, according to quarterly reports from online brokers TD Ameritrade and Interactive Brokers. TD Ameritrade said Tuesday it added a record 661,000 new funded retail accounts in the second quarter, surpassing the 608,000 new accounts during the first quarter. The broker, which is set to be acquired by Charles Schwab, also reported a record 3.4 million daily average revenue trades — more than four times last year’s levels and 62% more than the prior quarter.
E-brokers TD Ameritrade, Interactive Brokers sustained record retail trading volumes in the second quarter
