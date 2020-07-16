(CNBC) The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 227.51 points higher, or 0.9%, at 26,870.10. It was the Dow’s fourth straight daily gain. The S&P 500 was up 0.9% at 3,226.56. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.5% to end the day at 10,550.49. The Russell 2000 — which is made up of small-cap stocks — rallied 3.5% for its biggest one-day gain since early June.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Dow posts 4-day winning streak, jumps more than 200 points on virus vaccine hopes, Goldman earnings
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.