(CNBC) Stock futures were little changed in overnight trading on Wednesday as earnings season gets underway, giving investors a clearer picture of the overall health of corporate America. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 63 points, pointing to a 48-point loss at Thursday’s open. S&P 500 futures fell 0.22%, while Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.55%.
