(CNBC) Stock futures climbed higher in overnight trading on Tuesday after Moderna said its coronavirus vaccine produced antibodies in all patients in an early trial, raising hope for a faster economic recovery. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 265 points, pointing to a roughly 240-point gain at Wednesday’s open. S&P 500 futures and the Nasdaq 100 futures also pointed to a positive Wednesday start for the two indexes.

