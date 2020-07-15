Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Dow futures jump more than 200 points after Moderna says its vaccine produces antibodies to coronavirus

July 15, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures climbed higher in overnight trading on Tuesday after Moderna said its coronavirus vaccine produced antibodies in all patients in an early trial, raising hope for a faster economic recovery. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 265 points, pointing to a roughly 240-point gain at Wednesday’s open. S&P 500 futures and the Nasdaq 100 futures also pointed to a positive Wednesday start for the two indexes.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply