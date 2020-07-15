(CNBC) U.S. stock indexes closed near session highs Tuesday, after Federal Reserve Gov. Lael Brainard called for sustained large-scale asset purchases by the U.S. central bank to help the economy rebound amid a “thick fog of uncertainty” brought on by COVID-19. Investors also monitored fresh corporate earnings, efforts by some U.S. states to close down businesses again with coronavirus cases rising, and deteriorating U.S.-China relations.
How did major indexes fare? The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, +2.13% gained 556.79 points,
Dow ends up 550 points, stocks jolt higher after Fed’s Brainard calls for ‘sustained’ large-scale asset purchases
