(CNBC) Companies struggling to get through the coronavirus slashed the amount of money they returned to shareholders through dividends in the second quarter. The net change in Q2 payouts, or the difference between increases and decreases, for all domestic common stocks registered a decline of $42.5 billion from a year earlier, according to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.
Dividend payments plunge by $42.5 billion in worst quarter for income investors since financial crisis
