(Marketwatch) Warren Buffett once said that “diversification is protection against ignorance. It makes little sense if you know what you are doing.” The takeaway: Load up on what you know. Even if it’s a tech stock, apparently. A recent peek into Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway BRK.A, -0.87% BRK.B, -0.85% $214-billion portfolio underscores that the Oracle of Omaha is following his own advice.
Diversify? Almost half of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway portfolio comprises a single stock
