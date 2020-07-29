(CNBC) Deutsche Bank on Wednesday reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of 77 million euros ($90.3 million) for the second quarter.This marks a stark improvement from the bank’s 3.2 billion euro loss for the same period last year in the throes of a mass restructure, and outstrips its own consensus estimates of a 133 million euro net loss. Analysts polled by Reuters had projected a net loss of 182.9 million euros.
Deutsche Bank posts second-quarter net loss as restructuring continues amid the pandemic
