(CNBC) Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing conceded his firm should never have taken accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein as a client in 2013, but said that it has since learned its lesson. While Epstein died in a Manhattan jail cell last year, the German bank has had to deal with the aftermath of its failure to monitor millions of dollars in suspicious payments made by the registered sex offender. New York financial regulators said earlier Tuesday that the bank agreed to pay a $150 million fine for its shortcomings.
