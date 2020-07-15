(Opalesque) Fund managers are paying more attention to social considerations, such as labor rights and diversity, than they were prior to the outbreak of coronavirus, said a study. According to BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNPP AM) study on the importance of ESG criteria for investors in the Covid-19 environment, ESG has become an even greater focus for 23% of respondents: 81% of respondents already employ ESG in all or part of their portfolios and a further 16% plan to do so.
Covid-19 prompts a rise in ‘social considerations’ to the forefront of ESG investing
