(CNBC) The latest jobs report shocker may have missed a troubling trend. Crossmark Global Investments’ Victoria Fernandez warns it didn’t capture the fallout from surging coronavirus cases. “The data was collected through the middle of June,” the firm’s chief market strategist told CNBC’s “Trading Nation” late last week. “It was really the second half of June when we saw states like where I am here in Texas start to reverse their opening up plans. That did not get captured in this number completely.”
Blowout jobs report may have missed a troubling trend linked to coronavirus
