(Opalesque) Strategic Partners, the secondary arm of private-equity giant Blackstone Group Inc., has raised $3.75 billion for a new vehicle focused on secondhand stakes in infrastructure funds. The new vehicle, Strategic Partners Infrastructure III, is the largest pool ever raised to focus exclusively on secondhand infrastructure stakes, said a press release from the private fund investing giant.
Blackstone’s Strategic Partners racks up $3.75bn for third infrastructure fund
