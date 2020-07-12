(Opalesque) Blackstone Group closed its inaugural life sciences fund, Blackstone Life Sciences V (BXLS V), at its hard cap of $4.6 billion, making it the largest life sciences private fund raised till date. Blackstone Life Sciences (BLS) invests in established life science companies, finances late-stage products, and makes growth investments in emerging life-science companies.
Blackstone closes first life-science fund at $4.6bn
