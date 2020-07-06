(Business Insider) The world’s largest asset manager downgraded US equities to “neutral” from “overweight,” citing risks of dried-up stimulus measures and rising COVID-19 case counts across the country. Fresh US-China trade tensions and the upcoming presidential election add to a collection of uncertainties.
BlackRock says European stocks will beat their US peers going forward due to superior virus response
