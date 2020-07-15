(CNBC) Earnings season may kick-off with an upside surprise.National Securities’ Art Hogan is optimistic the banks’ second quarter results will come in better than expected and help lift stocks. “I don’t think expectations for bank earnings have ever been as low as they are coming into this quarter,” the firm’s chief market strategist told CNBC’s “Trading Nation” on Monday.” My guess is there’s going to be more good news than bad news, and this is for a group that has priced in a lot of bad news.”
Bank earnings will deliver an upside surprise and help boost market, top strategist Art Hogan predicts
